Global Stocks Hit Record as U.S. Futures Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks hit all-time highs on Friday and U.S. futures were steady as record growth figures from China highlighted the strength of the recovery. Oil gained.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was poised for a seventh week of advances, its longest streak since May 2018, as investors continued to boost cyclicals such as carmakers and banks, while defensive sectors lagged. In Asia, Chinese shares outperformed after data showed the nation’s economy soared in the first quarter.

The data from Beijing added to Thursday’s string of positive economic figures out of the U.S., boosting futures on the small-cap Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes. Treasuries held onto most of Thursday’s gain, with traders suggesting foreign buying and geopolitical risks may have contributed to the advance. The dollar was little changed.

Along with healthy corporate earnings, China’s first-quarter gross domestic product numbers are giving fresh impetus to the reflation trade. In the U.S., Thursday’s retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signaled an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Investors will look for further confirmation as the reporting season picks up pace next week, with around 80 S&P 500 members and more than 50 Stoxx 600 firms announcing.