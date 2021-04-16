Global Stocks Hit Record as U.S. Futures Steady: Markets Wrap

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Global stocks hit all-time highs on Friday and U.S. futures were steady as record growth figures from China highlighted the strength of the recovery. Oil gained.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was poised for a seventh week of advances, its longest streak since May 2018, as investors continued to boost cyclicals such as carmakers and banks, while defensive sectors lagged. In Asia, Chinese shares outperformed after data showed the nation’s economy soared in the first quarter.
The data from Beijing added to Thursday’s string of positive economic figures out of the U.S., boosting futures on the small-cap Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes. Treasuries held onto most of Thursday’s gain, with traders suggesting foreign buying and geopolitical risks may have contributed to the advance. The dollar was little changed.
Along with healthy corporate earnings, China’s first-quarter gross domestic product numbers are giving fresh impetus to the reflation trade. In the U.S., Thursday’s retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signaled an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Investors will look for further confirmation as the reporting season picks up pace next week, with around 80 S&P 500 members and more than 50 Stoxx 600 firms announcing.

“As the economic reopening accelerates in the coming months, we believe the bull market remains on a solid footing,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We maintain a cyclical bias and prefer U.S. consumer discretionary, energy, financials and industrials.”
Elsewhere, copper remained on course for the best week in about two months. Bitcoin slipped.
These are some of the main moves in financial markets:
Stocks
Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.1% as of 10:23 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 0.5%.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro gained 0.1% to $1.1976.The British pound sank 0.2% to $1.3758.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.523 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.90 per dollar.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 1.58%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.16%.Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.27%.Britain’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 0.767%.Japan’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.093%.
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.2% to $63.59 a barrel.Brent crude gained 0.3% to $67.15 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.1% to $1,765.90 an ounce.
