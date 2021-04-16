Global equity funds attract biggest inflow in three weeks- Lipper

Article content

Global equity funds lured massive inflows in the week ended April 14, on optimism over a strong second quarter earnings, and a decline in U.S. yields due to tempered expectations about a rise in inflation levels.

Investments in global equity funds rose to $16.4 billion this week, the biggest in three weeks, while bond funds also had inflows of about $16 billion, according to Refinitiv Lipper.

On the other hand, investors ditched safer money market funds, which faced outflows of $50 billion, the biggest since mid-December last year.

The U.S. Treasury yields dropped this week, helped by the release of U.S. consumer prices data which showed inflation was not rising wildly.

The expectations of higher inflation levels due to massive stimulus measures lifted U.S. yields to a 13-month high in March.

The decline in yields bolstered growth sectors such as technology, which attracted an inflow of $2.1 billion, the biggest in four weeks.

Hopes of higher second-quarter earnings also boosted equity inflows in the week.

Analysts expect profits for S&P 500 firms to show a 25% jump from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data, which would be the strongest performance for the quarter since 2018.