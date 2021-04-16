Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.34% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 1.34% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.78%, and the index climbed 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which rose 3.94% or 5.52 points to trade at 145.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Covestro AG (DE:) added 3.07% or 1.740 points to end at 58.500 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was up 3.04% or 7.22 points to 244.82 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:), which fell 0.45% or 0.675 points to trade at 147.925 at the close. Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) declined 0.33% or 0.85 points to end at 258.93 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.19% or 0.068 points to 35.477.

The top performers on the MDAX were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which rose 3.28% to 73.64, Zalando SE (DE:) which was up 3.20% to settle at 91.56 and Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) which gained 3.16% to close at 98.560.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 3.02% to 122.200 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.36% to settle at 75.620 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 1.37% to 38.76 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which rose 11.30% to 173.30, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.63% to settle at 77.000 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 0.98% to close at 24.840.

The worst performers were Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.14% to 74.150 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 3.02% to settle at 122.200 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 2.99% to 48.000 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 464 to 206 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens AG Class N (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.94% or 5.52 to 145.70. Shares in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.16% or 3.020 to 98.560. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.63% or 2.700 to 77.000.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 1.25% to 17.01.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.68% or 12.00 to $1778.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.50% or 0.32 to hit $63.14 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.24% or 0.16 to trade at $66.78 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.10% to 1.1977, while EUR/GBP fell 0.15% to 0.8664.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 91.558.

