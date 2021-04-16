Gauging the Prospects for International Travel

Despite the roadblocks, the prospect of traveling abroad seems more promising now than it did just a few months ago. Here is how some major airlines, international hotel companies and big tour companies are planning for the resurgence of international travel.

Air Travel

In April 2019, there were about 1,400 international routes served by direct flights, according to John Grant, a senior analyst at OAG, which provides global travel data. That number dropped to 567 in April of 2020 and has bounced back a bit to about 850 direct routes now, he said.

“We are unlikely to see all or even the majority of international markets that were served from the United States fully opened during the summer season, despite the best hopes of the airlines,” Mr. Grant said.

As travel restrictions are loosened in some places though, airlines are responding quickly. When Iceland announced on March 16 that it would allow all vaccinated travelers into the country, Delta Air Lines followed soon after with an announcement that in May it would resume its Iceland routes from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Minneapolis St. Paul Airport, and offer a new route from Boston.