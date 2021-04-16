France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.85% By Investing.com



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.85% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index climbed 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Faurecia (PA:), which rose 3.45% or 1.62 points to trade at 48.59 at the close. Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) added 3.30% or 0.81 points to end at 25.23 and Safran SA (PA:) was up 2.72% or 3.26 points to 122.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were L’Oreal SA (PA:), which fell 1.82% or 6.25 points to trade at 336.55 at the close. Worldline SA (PA:) declined 1.73% or 1.31 points to end at 74.27 and EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) was down 0.54% or 0.76 points to 139.08.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Virbac SA (PA:) which rose 18.53% to 275.00, Coface (PA:) which was up 8.23% to settle at 10.45 and Imerys SA (PA:) which gained 6.13% to close at 45.34.

The worst performers were DBV Technologies (PA:) which was down 2.80% to 10.41 in late trade, CGG SA (PA:) which lost 2.72% to settle at 1.036 and Biomerieux SA (PA:) which was down 2.20% to 110.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 353 to 235 and 93 ended unchanged.

Shares in ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.30% or 0.81 to 25.23. Shares in Virbac SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 18.53% or 43.00 to 275.00. Shares in Coface (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 8.23% or 0.80 to 10.45. Shares in Imerys SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.13% or 2.62 to 45.34.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.71% or 12.60 to $1779.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.43% or 0.27 to hit $63.19 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.16% or 0.11 to trade at $66.83 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.12% to 1.1979, while EUR/GBP fell 0.14% to 0.8665.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 91.547.