PARIS — The French government is working on gradually re-opening some cultural and leisure venues – such as outdoors restaurants and cafe terraces – from mid-May onwards, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told France Info radio on Friday.

Many venues have been closed down in the country as a result of lockdowns imposed to tackle the COVID-19 virus. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)