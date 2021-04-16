Former Liberal Party leader Andrew Peacock dies in the US, aged 82

Andrew Peacock, a former leader and stalwart of the Australian Liberal Party has died in the US, aged 82.

His daughter Ann Peacock confirmed the news on Friday night in a series of emotional posts on social media.

“To my beautiful loving most caring thoughtful generous and brilliant father, you will be so greatly missed, your guidance and deep love for us will live in my heart, we are absolutely devastated,” Ms Peacock captioned a photo of her and her father.

“Daddy, love you more than the world, please continue to look after us all. You will live within us forever and ever.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison remembered the former federal MP as “a great Australian and a treasure of the Liberal Party”.

He credited Mr Peacock with helping “shape Australia and the Liberal Party over three decades”.

Across his 28-year career in politics, Mr Peacock held multiple portfolios in government including the Army, External Territories, Environment, Foreign Affairs, Industrial Relations and Industry and Commerce portfolios.

Former Prime Minister of Australia Tony Abbott talks with Andrew Peacock at the State Funeral Service for Ronald Walker at St Paul’s Cathedral on February 7, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images) (Getty)

As Opposition Leader, Mr Peacock led the Liberal Party in the 1984 and 1990 elections.

After time in Parliament, Mr Peacock served as Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, based in Washington.

“He had a long career in the Parliament, entering it at the age of 27,” the Prime Minister said.

“He followed Sir Robert Menzies as Member for Kooyong. These were big shoes to fill, but he was not daunted and filled them in his own way.

Former leader of the Australian Liberal party Andrew Peacock takes a tour of the Jack Daniel’s Racing Team garage prior to the Austin 400, which is round five of the V8 Supercar Championship Series at Circuit of The Americas on May 19, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Getty)

“Andrew was known as the ‘colt from Kooyong’, a term which did not do justice to his thoroughness, intellect and capacity to make friends far and wide.

“Andrew had a rich life outside politics. He had a lifelong love of horse racing and the Essendon Football Club. His love of his daughters was a mainstay of his life. In later life, his wider family also brought him immense happiness.

“To his wife Penne and his family, Jenny and I extend the sympathies of the Government and the Liberal Party.”