Instagram

While admitting that Blythe Danner is often left blushing over her sex-inspired offerings, the ‘Avengers’ actress argues that she was aiming to eliminate shame from topics about female pleasure.

AceShowbiz –

Gwyneth Paltrow is “always” shocking her actress mother Blythe Danner with her sex-inspired Goop products.

“The Avengers” star has become known for promoting risque items through her lifestyle brand, including a new vibrator and a candle called, “This Smells Like My Vagina”, and she admits her mum is often left blushing over the latest offerings.

However, even though the veteran actress may be considered “very elegant and very proper,” as described by America’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, Paltrow insisted, “Even proper ladies have sexuality, too.”

And it’s for that reason the Goop founder wasn’t surprised when the company’s most recent sex toy sold out immediately, because although self-pleasure is still considered an inappropriate subject to discuss publicly, it’s a key part of life.

“Look, I think that our sexuality is such an important part of who we are. And, you know, even the fact, if you think about it, we’re on morning television, so we can’t talk about female pleasure… it sort of gives you an insight into how, culturally, it’s still taboo,” Paltrow said. “And one of the things we really believe in at Goop is kind of eliminating shame from these topics.”





Paltrow recently added a number of skincare items to the Goop store, and she recruited her daughter, Apple, to help promote the collection in a funny video on social media – something the 16 year old was eager to be a part of.

“She was sort of part of the product development process,” Paltrow explained. “And so when it came out, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, should I let her be in the picture or not?’ Because she wanted to be in the picture. So we decided to let her.”

Paltrow shares daughter Apple and son Moses, 14, with her ex-husband Chris Martin.