Ethereum bulls hedge their bets ahead of next week’s $250M ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph

Ether (ETH) paved the way for lower transaction costs with the Berlin upgrade on April 15. However, traders already know that the Improvement Proposal 1559 is the most anticipated and controversial change scheduled for the upcoming London hard fork.

The EIP introduces a base fee that will be burned when a transaction occurs, while miners receive a tip for validating transactions. This move would severely pressure miners’ earnings, but the proposal aims to tame the skyrocketing gas fees that have plagued the network for the past two years.

Ether April 23 aggregate options. Source: Bybt