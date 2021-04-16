ETH bonanza as three North American Ethereum ETFs approved in one day By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

While gaining exposure might still be difficult south of the US-Canada border, Canadian investors will shortly have a host of options to choose from to gain exposure to (ETH) via an ETF as regulators have approved three different Ethereum ETFs in a single day.

Purpose Investments, Evolve ETFs, and CI Global Asset Management were all approved by Canadian regulators to launch Ethereum-backed ETFs today. The ETFs will be the first ETH ETFs in North America, and among the first in the world.