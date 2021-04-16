Email server breach sees Celsians targeted by phishing attacks By Cointelegraph

Crypto asset lending platform, Celsius Network, has revealed an email server breach that resulted in malicious phishing links being sent to customers.

An April 15 announcement notes that some of Celsius’ customers have been receiving emails and SMS messages directing them to a malicious website impersonating the Celsius platform. The messages claim the link would direct them to a new web wallet from Celsius, purporting to offer $500 to users who create a wallet using the link.

Phishing email sent to Celsius users: Reddit