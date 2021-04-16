Dollar set for back-to-back weekly losses on Fed’s lower-for-longer stance

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar headed for its worst

back-to-back weekly drop this year amid an extended retreat in

Treasury yields as investors increasingly bought into the

Federal Reserve’s insistence of keeping an accommodative policy

stance for a while longer.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to a

one-month low of 1.528% overnight, moving further away from over

a one-year of 1.776% reached at the end of last month, even in

the face of Thursday’s stronger-than-expected retail sales and

employment data.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on the same day

that the U.S. economy is still far from making “substantial

progress” toward the central bank’s goals of 2% inflation and

full employment, the bar the Fed has set for beginning to

consider reducing its support for the economy.

That echoed Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments in several

speeches over the past week that policymakers will look through

near-term rises in prices amid ongoing slack in the labor

market.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

six major peers, dipped to an almost-one-month low of 91.487

overnight before recovering somewhat to 91.752 in the Asian

session.

It’s set for a 0.5% decline for the week, extending the 0.9%