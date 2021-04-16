DMX’s Song With Swizz Beatz and French Montana Released

Instagram/WENN

The track titled ‘Been to War’ from Forest Whitaker-starring series ‘Godfather of Harlem’ has been made available for purchase, a week following the rapper’s tragic passing.

A posthumous DMX song has been released featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana.

The hip-hop legend tragically passed last Friday (09Apr21), following a stint in an intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home on 2 April.

Marking one week since his passing, a new track, “Been to War”, from the Forest Whitaker-starring series “Godfather of Harlem“, has dropped.





Swizz had said in a touching tribute to his late friend upon hearing the news of his death, “My brother would take care of everybody before he would take care of himself.”

“I’ve never seen a human like him – the closest thing to a prophet… there’s only one DMX.”

In a statement, the family of the “Party Up” hitmaker, real name Earl Simmons, said, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.”

“Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” they added. “We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Before DMX died, his collaboration with Ian Paice and Steve Howe was also released. Titled “X Moves”, the rock/hip-hop hybrid also featured Parliament-Funkadelic star Bootsy Collins.