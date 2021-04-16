Did Elon Musk’s ‘jet fuel’ set GameStop (and Bitcoin) ablaze? By Cointelegraph

Did Elon Musk’s ‘jet fuel’ set GameStop (and Bitcoin) ablaze?
Depending on where you stand on the GameStop (NYSE:) saga, which saw organized retail traders extract $6 billion from Wall Street overnight, you may think someone should either take the matches away from Elon Musk, or give him more.
The CEO and “Technoking” of Tesla (NASDAQ:) was accused of pouring “jet fuel” on the GameStop short-squeeze at a critical moment by hedge fund manager David Einhorn, founder of Greenlight Capital, in a letter to investors published Thursday.
