Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.95% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.95%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.95% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 6.07% or 19.4 points to trade at 339.1 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 3.31% or 490 points to end at 15300 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was up 2.35% or 7.0 points to 304.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.04% or 23.4 points to trade at 555.2 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 1.34% or 13.40 points to end at 987.60 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was down 0.69% or 0.85 points to 122.50.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 54 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ambu A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 6.07% or 19.4 to 339.1. Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.31% or 490 to 15300. Shares in Demant A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.35% or 7.0 to 304.7.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.38% or 0.24 to $63.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.13% or 0.09 to hit $66.85 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.67% or 11.90 to trade at $1778.70 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.11% to 6.2079, while EUR/DKK rose 0.00% to 7.4360.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 91.552.