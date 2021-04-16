Damian Lewis Mourning the Death of His Wife Helen McCrory

WENN

The ‘Homeland’ actor pays tribute to his actress wife in a somber Twitter post after she passed away at the age of 52 following a ‘heroic’ battle with cancer.

“Peaky Blinders” and “Harry Potter” star Helen McCrory has died.

Her husband, Damian Lewis, announced the sad, shocking news via Twitter on Friday (16Apr21), revealing the 52 year old actress had lost her battle with cancer.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” the “Homeland” star wrote.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Condolences and prayers were quickly sent to Damian Lewis and his family by fans and friends alike.

“The Crown” star Josh O’Connor sent a love emoji to show support while Ronan Keating wrote, “I’m So sorry brother. My heart and thoughts are with you.”

Michael Sheen remembered Helen as someone who’s “so funny, so passionate, so smart and one of the greatest actors of our time.” He added, “From the first moment I met her when we were just kids it was obvious she was very special. It was an honour to work with her and know her. Much love to Damian and her family. Heartbreaking.”

Noel Clarke penned, “RIP #HelenMcCrory you were the best and always lovely to me. It was a pleasure to work with you. Love ya. Blessings to Damian and the family.”

Dermot O’Leary added another tribute, “Had the good fortune to meet and interview Helen McCrory a few times. A mighty talent, with always a hint of mischief. Really lovely company. Very sad news.”