Currencies, stocks mixed after China, U.S. data; Thai baht hits 2-wk high

Emerging Asian currencies and share

markets were largely mixed on Friday as investors took stock of

key economic data from the United States and China, while the

Thai baht stood out with gains as it resumed trade after a

three-day break.

In Russia, government bonds recouped some losses as

investors considered news of U.S. sanctions targeting the

country’s sovereign debt. The rouble opened 0.1% weaker

against the dollar after tumbling 2% on Thursday.

The Thai baht firmed nearly a percent and hit a

two-week high as the dollar dipped. The currency, however, could

face pressure in the near-term on the back of a record rise in

new COVID-19 cases and virus curbs in Thailand.

“Even if the U.S. dollar remains sideways or slightly

weaker, Thai baht could weaken further due to worsening COVID-19

situation which is likely to lead to more stringent lockdown

measures,” said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung

Thai Bank.

“In this scenario, I expect some selling pressures on Thai

risky assets such as stocks and some hospitality-related REITs,

which could lead to some fund outflows.”

Many regional stock markets were unable to join a global

rally, as upbeat U.S. retail sales and manufacturing data as