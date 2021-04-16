Home Business Currencies, stocks mixed after China, U.S. data; Thai baht hits 2-wk high

Currencies, stocks mixed after China, U.S. data; Thai baht hits 2-wk high

Matilda Colman
Emerging Asian currencies and share

markets were largely mixed on Friday as investors took stock of

key economic data from the United States and China, while the

Thai baht stood out with gains as it resumed trade after a

three-day break.

In Russia, government bonds recouped some losses as

investors considered news of U.S. sanctions targeting the

country’s sovereign debt. The rouble opened 0.1% weaker

against the dollar after tumbling 2% on Thursday.

The Thai baht firmed nearly a percent and hit a

two-week high as the dollar dipped. The currency, however, could

face pressure in the near-term on the back of a record rise in

new COVID-19 cases and virus curbs in Thailand.

“Even if the U.S. dollar remains sideways or slightly

weaker, Thai baht could weaken further due to worsening COVID-19

situation which is likely to lead to more stringent lockdown

measures,” said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung

Thai Bank.

“In this scenario, I expect some selling pressures on Thai

risky assets such as stocks and some hospitality-related REITs,

which could lead to some fund outflows.”

Many regional stock markets were unable to join a global

rally, as upbeat U.S. retail sales and manufacturing data as

well as record first-quarter economic growth in China were

offset by worries over rising infections.

Equities in the Philippines, Malaysia and

Indonesia slipped between 0.2%-0.8%.

In Singapore, the local dollar was off 0.2% but

remained on track to firm about half a percent for the week.

Stocks rose 0.4% to a one-week high after data showed the

city-state’s exports expanded in March.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to retreat as markets

focussed on the Federal Reserve’s insistence of maintaining

monetary support for an extended period.

“The lower UST nominal yields render some Asian

local-currency government bonds more attractive, which shall

extend the stabilization recently seen in the IndoGB and

Malaysian government securities markets,” analysts at OCBC Bank

said in a note to clients.

Indonesia’s 10-year benchmark yields are at

6.538% after losing more than 36 basis points earlier in April,

while Malaysia’s 10-year yields edged up from a

six-week low hit earlier in the month.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 5.8 basis points

to 6.511%

** Consumer and real estate firms top losers in the

Philippine bourse

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0445 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan -0.08 -5.1 <.n2>

China 1 EC>

India +0.29 -2.2 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.07 -3.7 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi -0.05 -2.5 <.kl a se>

Philipp +0.23 -0.7 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 2 11>

Singapo -0.07 -1.0 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.12 +0.4 <.tw ii>

Thailan +0.70 -4.1 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

