Crypterium raised more than 230% of the targeted amount on Seedrs By BTC Peers

The crypto industry is bigger, better, and more popular than ever before. itself just rose by over 11% in the past 7 days, going beyond $64.700 only minutes ago. Institutional investors have long since joined the investment game, and millions of new retail traders and investors are entering the industry. This still didn’t stop the Bank of America (NYSE:) from calling Bitcoin a bubble.

Despite this, crypto-focused companies are exploding alongside the industry, and Crypterium is a perfect example of this. The company recently started its equity sale, and even though there are 10 more days of the sale left — the firm did not only manage to reach its goal of 1,000,007 EUR — it oversold by 225%, currently holding 2,250,550 EUR from 1860 investors.

Details About Crypterium’s Equity Sale

Crypterium is an award-winning fintech startup that became big in the cryptocurrency industry because of its flagship product — a highly popular crypto wallet. However, the company has a variety of other goals in mind, which require serious effort, time, and, of course, funding.

This is why the company decided to hold an equity sale, and offer private investors the opportunity to join the firm’s effort to revolutionize modern finance through blockchain-based solutions. Crypterium, led by Visa’s former general manager, Steven Parker, applied to hold its sale on Seedrs — a platform known for its extreme strictness about who can and can’t use it for such a purpose. Seedrs’ rigorous checks and high requirements make it extremely trustworthy, and the fact that Crypterium managed to pass all of its checks and start a sale has turn plenty of heads around.

The sale now offers six different benefit packages to those willing to purchase private equity, with the smallest one costing only 100 EUR, while the largest one is quite a bit bigger — 50,000 EUR. But, regardless of which one they purchase, investors will be able to enjoy numerous benefits. Depending on the ticket they choose, they might get free access to Crepterium’s price prediction tool, the firm’s shareholder meetings, advisory board membership, or 1.5% cashback on Crypterium Card purchases, higher interest rates on savings accounts, and more.

What does Crypterium Plan to Do with the Money?

Crypterium is already a very popular company, but it is also an ambitious one, and its goal is to grow even further. The firm achieved a lot over the past 12 months, despite the pandemic — or maybe even because of it. With people stuck at home, and fearing for their financial future, the future of their fiat currency, and more — many have started turning to crypto as a safe haven.

Crypterium’s services turned out to be extremely popular, and the company doubled its user base, reaching 400,000 users in 170 countries. More than that, it managed to secure 150 million EUR in profit in 2020 alone, after seeing a 10x growth in monthly profits.

The company now wishes to grow even further, which is something that can only be done with a big enough budget, hence the equity sale. Its goals include a lot, including the creation and launch of its own crypto card, in collaboration with Visa (NYSE:), but also other DeFi products, trader tools, and even fiat accounts. The company aims to expand deeper into Asia and Latin America, but also to complete its UK registration.

Of course, it plans to improve its existing solutions, as well. For example, it wishes to further develop its B2B services, reduce the fees, add new features to its wallet, and more. Finally, it wishes to expand its team, onboard more global corporate customers, and move away from third parties by launching its own additional services, thus operating more in the spirit of crypto. With its equity overelling, such things will now be more than possible, and it is only a matter of time before the company starts moving down this list of tasks, completing one after the other.

