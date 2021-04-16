Corn set for third weekly gain, soybeans eye best week in six

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures edged higher on Friday and the market was on track for a third consecutive weekly gain, as adverse U.S. weather and strong global demand raised concerns over supplies.

Soybeans were poised for their biggest weekly gain in over a month, while wheat was up for a second week in a row.

“There have been some concerns over the U.S. weather but it is too early to get worried as planting has just started,” a Singapore-based trader said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) has gained 2.4% so far this week. The market was up 0.2% at $5.91 a bushel, as of 0346 GMT.

Soybeans have added more than 1% this week, while wheat has gained 2.6%.

Corn prices have climbed to multi-year highs on expectations of lower U.S. planting and cold weather in the United States.

However, high prices are prompting farmers to sell while curbing demand.

The strength in corn triggered some selling in the physical market after it hit targets that farmers had set with grain dealers.

China’s wheat feeding to pigs and poultry has dented demand for alternate feeds and clouded the market outlook for soybean meal and other key ingredients used by the country’s massive feed sector, analysts and traders said.