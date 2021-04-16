Chrissy Teigen Returns To Twitter

“I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”
It has been a grand total of 23 days since Chrissy announced she was leaving the platform after 10 years, tweeting, “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”
…I mean, 10 years of anything is a lot of years, ma’am.
However! No need for yearning any more! For Chrissy announced her return this morning:
And that saying tweets to shampoo bottles was just not it:
Welcome back to the fifth circle of hell Chrissy!!!
