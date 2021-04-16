Chrissy Teigen Returns To Twitter

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”


David Livingston / Getty Images

It has been a grand total of 23 days since Chrissy announced she was leaving the platform after 10 years, tweeting, “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”


Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

…I mean, 10 years of anything is a lot of years, ma’am.

However! No need for yearning any more! For Chrissy announced her return this morning:

turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol


Twitter: @chrissyteigen

And that saying tweets to shampoo bottles was just not it:


Twitter: @chrissyteigen

My shampoo bottles are incredibly fond of my Oscars acceptance speech, but each to their own.

Welcome back to the fifth circle of hell Chrissy!!!


Say Cheese! / Getty / Fox

