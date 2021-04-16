Chrissy Teigen Blames Son Miles’ Tendency to Stay ‘Butt A** Naked’ for Lack of Social Media Posts

Instagram

Revealing the reason why her daughter Luna gets more spotlight on her social media page than her son, the wife of John Legend offers a short clip of her boy closing his eyes when she tried to capture him.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the real reason why her son is lacking presence in her social media posts. After many of her followers asked why she posted more photos of her daughter Luna than Miles, the wife of John Legend blamed the little boy’s preference to stay “butt a** naked.”

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, April 15, the 35-year-old shared separate posts of her two children. Her first post, featuring Luna in a purple tulle dress, was captioned, “Scavenger hunt all through the island to get to ZOMBIESSSSS – her dream birthday!” ‘Why do you post Luna so much more’ you ask? Because Miles hates pictures and he’s always butt a** naked.”

A few minutes later, Chrissy shared a clip of 2-year-old Miles shutting his eyes when she tried to take a picture of him. Alongside the short video, she wrote, “Here is what getting a picture of miles is like.” The posts came after Luna’s 5th birthday celebration. On Wednesday, the former model posted a picture of herself giving the birthday girl a sweet kiss with a caption that read, “Forever my baby!!!”

Chrissy shares both of her children with her husband of seven years, John Legend. The “Bring the Funny” judge has previously talked about how her kids each bear similarities to her. During an interview for PEOPLE‘s Beautiful Issue, she told the outlet that Luna is “exactly” like her and that Miles is a lot like her too.

While describing Miles as “very emotional,” Chrissy claimed that Luna “is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn’t know I was until the past few years.” She elaborated, “I’m trying to tell her that not everything – it’s funny because when I talk to her, I’m actually talking to myself too – not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don’t be so hard on yourself. And that’s me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff.”