Chinese mining pools’ hash power plummets amid regional blackouts By Cointelegraph

Chinese mining pools’ hash power plummets amid regional blackouts
The hashing power of top mining pools located in Northwest China appears to have plummeted due to a regional blackout to enable safety inspections.
The news was reported by Wu Blockchain, the author of Chinese crypto newsletter Wublock, who noted significant drops in the hash rate of several major pools — with Antpool crashing 24.5%, Binance Pool (NASDAQ:) dipping 20%, BTC.com falling 18.9% and Poolin dropping by 33%.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.