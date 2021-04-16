China’s home price boom spreads to more cities as investors defy curbs

Article content

BEIJING — New home prices in China rose at the fastest pace in seven months in March and price rises spread to more cities, data showed on Friday, as property demand remained red-hot despite government efforts to cool the market.

Separate official data also showed property investment remained elevated for the first three months of the year, and sales soared even as authorities further tightened property curbs in dozens of major cities.

Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.5% in March from a month earlier, the quickest pace since August 2020 and up slightly from a 0.4% gain in February, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

New home prices rose 4.6% year-on-year in March, the biggest annual gain since September 2020, up from 4.3% in February.

Real estate, a key pillar of China’s economy, has bounced back quickly from the COVID-19 crisis as the economy recovered from the fallout of the pandemic. But a consistent rise in house prices in big cities, which is now spilling over into smaller ones, has raised concerns about financial risk and overheating.

The NBS data showed 62 cities reported monthly gains, with the number rising from 56 in February.