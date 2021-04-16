China likely to approve BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine by July: WSJ By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration
(Reuters) – China is planning to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:) by July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
If approved, it would become the first foreign COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the country.
Chinese officials are reviewing clinical-trial data for the vaccine and are expected to authorize it for domestic use within the next 10 weeks, the report said.
BioNTech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The German drugmaker announced a potential deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd in August to supply 10 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Hong Kong and Macau. (https://reut.rs/2Q8psHJ)
The vaccine, developed in collaboration with Pfizer Inc (NYSE:), is already approved in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel.
