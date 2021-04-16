Chile govt report By Reuters

© Reuters. Dispensed vials of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Thai resort island of Phuket
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infection, the Chilean government said on Friday in the first real-world study of the vaccine among its population.
The vaccine was 85% effective in preventing hospitalisations and 80% effective in preventing deaths, the government added in a report prepared by the Chilean health ministry.
