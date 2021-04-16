Cathie Woods’ Ark buys a further $110M worth of Coinbase shares By Cointelegraph

Cathie Woods’ Ark buys a further $110M worth of Coinbase shares
Three exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, offered by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, including the flagship Ark Innovation ETF, all added further shares in Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) to their positions on Thursday, April 15.
According to a report from Reuters, the Ark Innovation ETF, Ark Next Generation Internet ETF, and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF purchased a combined total of 341,186 shares, valued at $110 million at the close of trading on April 15, with each share valued at $322.75.
