Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Over the Moon Becoming Early Winners at 2021 ACM Awards

Just days before the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards is being held in Nashville, Tennessee, the ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ collaborators learn that they have snagged one trophy.

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice will be heading to Sunday’s (April 18) ACM Awards as winners after scoring the Music Event of the Year trophy for their hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now”.

The stars, who will perform the tune during the prizegiving, learned they were winners on Thursday, April 15 and Brice can’t wait to get up onstage and sing after a positive COVID-19 test forced him to pull out of a set with Carly at the CMA Awards in November 2020.

Both Carly and Lee have taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share the moment they were informed they won the prize. “SURPRISE!!!! Is this even real life? This song continues to show me that all of my country music dreams are coming true,” the 30-year-old singer wrote in accompaniment of her post.

The “Every Little Thing” singer continued expressing her appreciation in the same caption, “Thank you @acmawards @leebrice & all of YOUUU for making ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ this year’s Music Event of the Year!!” She added, “Can’t wait to perform it Sunday night.”

Carly’s collaborator Lee, in the meantime, wrote in his own post, “I’m over the moon on winning this award but especially happy for @carlypearce! This is her story, her song and I am honored to be a part of it.”

“Seeing this from the very beginning from her prospective to now winning awards is full circle and humbling but rewarding,” the 41-year-old crooner went on to say. “Tune in to watch us perform live this Sunday at the @acmawards on @cbstv and @paramountplus.”

The pair joins Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett among the ACM Awards’ early winners – Brown scored the Video of the Year honor for his “Worldwide Beautiful” promo on Wednesday, and Allen and Barrett were unveiled as the New Male and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively, last week, April 8.