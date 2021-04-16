Cardi B Calls Police Shooting of 13-Year-Old Boy in Chicago ‘Sick, Sad and Disgusting’

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker has condemned the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old by a Chicago police officer, describing the situation as ‘truly traumatizing.’

AceShowbiz –

Cardi B is “so tired” of police brutality.

The rapper took to Twitter after footage emerged of a 13-year-old boy being shot dead by a police officer in Chicago, with Cardi describing the incident as “sad and disgusting.”

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform, “That video of that 13 year old falling on his a*s after getting shot by a cop is so sick,sad and disgusting.I’m so tired of police brutality & entitlement.We are sooo tired of it .When will it end? like this s**t is becoming too much. It’s truly traumatizing. (sic)”

The “WAP” hitmaker made the remarks shortly after she slammed Republicans for ignoring police brutality.

She recently said on Twitter, “Ya been real quit .Twitter Blue check Republicans are a f**king joke .I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities,athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA ! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Don Lemon sided with cop, insisting that “not all police shootings are equal.”

He explained, “If someone’s running with a gun and they turn around, police officers have to make decisions in split seconds. That’s why I’m not a police officer, because I couldn’t face that kind of pressure, and I just, quite frankly, don’t believe that I could do the job. That’s why I sit here on TV and analyze it and talk to people about it.”

He added, “We cannot judge all police shootings, we cannot put them all in the same realm. They make split second decisions. Sometimes they are tragic, sometimes they are warranted, sometimes they are not.”