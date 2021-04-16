Brother’s ‘massive hope’ boatie will be found alive

The brother of missing Brisbane fisherman Trent Riley says he has “massive hope” the 26-year-old will be found alive.

Today was the third day rescue crews have scoured Brisbane’s Moreton Bay in search of the young tradie who authorities believe fell overboard while fishing on Wednesday afternoon.

“Trent is a survivor and we don’t want anyone to think that it’s not going to happen because the impossible has happened before and it will happen again,” Shannon Riley said.

The search for missing fisherman Trent Riley, who disappeared off Brisbane’s Bayside, has resumed this morning. (9News)

The search party has entered its third day, as the 26-year-old remains missing. (9News)

“We have hope, we have massive hope.

“He’s very experienced in the boat, he loves fishing.”

It’s believed Trent was headed for Mud Island near the mouth of the Brisbane River when he set off on his fishing trip on Wednesday.

He posted a video online just two hours before his tinnie was found running in circles.

Authorities said Trent Riley was fishing on Wednesday afternoon when they believe he fell overboard. (9News)

Trent Riley’s vessel was found running in circles about 100m off Mud Island, just off the coast of Port of Brisbane. (9News)

Yesterday, searchers found his hat floating off St Helena Island about five kilometres south of Mud Island.

His family say the hat had a secure buckle and hope Mr Riley took it off while swimming.

They have pleaded with police to continue the search.