‘Bridgerton’ Star Adjoa Andoh Details Why Rege-Jean Page’s Exit Is No ‘Huge Surprise’

When weighing in on the actor’s departure from the hit Netflix series, the Lady Danbury depicter also reveals that the two of them ‘share a love of punk.’

Adjoa Andoh has finally addressed Rege-Jean Page‘s exit from “Bridgerton“. Nearly two weeks after reports about him leaving the hit Netflix series made media headlines, the Lady Danbury depicter detailed why his departure is not a “huge surprise.”

The 58-year-old shared her explanation when appearing on E!’s “Daily Pop” on Thursday, April 15. “We’re following the overriding framework of Julia Quinn’s beautiful novels. There are eight Bridgerton children: one down, seven to go,” she first said.

“Season two it’s Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) so there you are. That’s the arc of the show,” the actress insisted. “We all love Rege and we’re all going to miss Rege but it’s not a huge surprise.”

On what traits she will miss the most about her on-screen son, Andoh mentioned they were his sense of humor and “the way he loves to have a good argument [and] discuss and ruminate about things.” Revealing that they have similar tastes in music, she raved, “We both share a love of punk… He’s a lovely man and he’ll be my friend for life.”

Page, who portrayed Duke of Hastings Simon Basset on the series, left the show just after one season. When speaking to Variety, he acknowledged that his time on the show was meant to be short-lived. He first elaborated, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year.”

Although he knew that his decision had upsetted many, the 31-year-old believed that “the audience knows the arc completes.” He continued, “They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

Before ending his message, Page wishes “Bridgerton” can maintain its success. “I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he claimed. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”