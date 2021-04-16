Brazil needs $10 billion/year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050, minister says By Reuters

© Reuters. Brazil’s Environment Minister Ricardo Salles attends a graduation ceremony for The Order of Rio Branco at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s environment minister, Ricardo Salles, told Reuters on Friday that Brazil would need to receive $10 billion annually in foreign aid in order to reach economy-wide net zero carbon emissions by 2050, instead of 2060 as currently planned.
Salles said he does not expect a foreign aid deal to be announced at next week’s U.S. Earth Day summit despite high-level talks between Brazil and the United States in recent weeks.
