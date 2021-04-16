Brad Pitt Spotted in Wheelchair While Leaving Medical Center

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor seemingly tries to go incognito under a black hoodie and behind his sunglasses and mask while being wheeled out of the medical center by his doctor.

AceShowbiz –

Brad Pitt has been spotted on his latest doctor appointment. The actor was seen exiting a Beverly Hills medical center in wheelchair on Wednesday, April 14, though it was for liability reasons.

The 57-year-old star visited the medical center for dentist work. Sources tell Page Six that he had his wisdom teeth removed that day. “It’s nothing,” one of the site’s sources assures, adding, “Dentist work.”

In photos and video obtained by the news outlet, Pitt seemingly tried to go incognito in his black hooded jacket while he was being wheeled out of the medical center by his doctor, with a bodyguard accompanying him. He also donned gray pants and white shoes, while his face was mostly hidden behind his sunglasses and mask. He went straight into an awaiting black SUV after exiting the building.

Pitt may be fixing his dental issue to prepare for his upcoming appearance at the 93rd Academy Awards. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star has been announced among the list of presenters for the Sunday, April 25 ceremony, joining the likes of other A-listers such as Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix and Angela Bassett just to name a few.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony will take place fully in-person, which is a different approach than that of the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, which were mostly virtual. The event’s organizers have even warned nominees that attending the show via Zoom is “not an option.”

With organizers opting to treat it as an “active movie set,” producers detailed in letters sent out to over 200 nominees the “great lengths” they were going to in a bid to stage a “safe and enjoyable” evening. “We are treating the event as an active movie set, with specially designed testing cadences to ensure up-to-the-minute results, including an on-site COVID safety team with PCR testing capability,” they wrote.

Guests attending from outside of Los Angeles will receive further “specific instructions,” which will vary from those already living in the city. And those who are “unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about travelling” were told “there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show.”

“We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts,” they added.