Boeing Drops as New Electrical Problems Seen in MAX: Reuters By Investing.com

By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Boeing (NYSE:) dropped 1.5% after Reuters reported more problems have been found with the 737 MAX.

Inspections are showing more electrical issues akin to those that led to jets being suspended from service last week, Reuters said, citing industry sources.

It’s the latest in a series of problems plaguing the planemaker, which saw the aircraft grounded after two fatal crashes killed more than 340 people in 2018 and 2019. Boeing admitted to defrauding the public and agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion after getting criminally charged by the Department of Justice.

Dozens of MAX aircraft were pulled from service last week after Boeing warned of an electrical insulation fault in a backup power control unit, and inspections are revealing similar problems in other parts of the plane, Reuters reported.