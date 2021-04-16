Blockchain is hard for developers and everyday users. Is it getting any easier? By Cointelegraph



Blockchain is hard for developers and everyday users. Is it getting any easier?



For several years, one of the biggest hurdles to blockchain adoption has concerned the fact that it’s a rather technical space. Experienced developers find it daunting to build decentralized apps using this technology. Meanwhile, consumers unaccustomed to tokens and crypto wallets often struggle with user interfaces that are far clunkier than what mainstream platforms provide.

With cryptocurrencies punching into the mainstream consciousness like never before, it has never been more important for blockchain platforms to seize the moment and offer the streamlined, easy-to-understand products and services that the masses can embrace with minimal hassle. As the old saying goes: “If you build it, they will come.”

Learn more about Hathor Network

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph