Bitcoin caught in the crossfire as Turkish opposition leader voices support By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin caught in the crossfire as Turkish opposition leader voices support
Shortly after a Friday morning “diktat” from Turkey’s freshly-appointed central bank governor that effectively banned any and all use of cryptocurrency in the country, (BTC) now appears caught in a partisan dustup as a Turkish opposition party leader has voiced support for the digital currency.
As reported by Cointelegraph, Turkey’s central bank announced on Friday that starting April 30, any cryptocurrency payments and fiat-to-crypto onramp transactions will be rendered illegal. Additionally, “Any direct or indirect usage of crypto assets in payment services and electronic money issuance” will be prohibited.
