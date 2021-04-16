Biden seeks unity with Japan’s Suga against China’s assertiveness at first White House summit

Article content

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday sought to present a united front with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to counter an increasingly assertive China as the U.S. leader held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office.

Biden hosted Suga for talks that offered the Democratic president, who took office in January, a chance to work further on his pledge to revitalize U.S. alliances that frayed under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

China topped the agenda, underscoring Japan’s central role in U.S. efforts to face down the challenge from Beijing.

“Today Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our ironclad support for the U.S.-Japanese alliance and for our shared security,” Biden told a Rose Garden news conference, calling the discussions “productive.”

“We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea, as well as North Korea, to ensure a future of a free and open Indo Pacific.”

Other main concerns at the talks included China’s growing military pressure on Taiwan, its tightening grip on Hong Kong and its crackdown on Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Suga said he and Biden agreed on the necessity of frank discussions with China in the context of Beijing’s activities in the Indo-Pacific region and reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance.