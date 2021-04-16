Biden Picks Evercore’s Bianchi, Senate Aide as Trade Deputies

Article content

(Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden will nominate Evercore ISI policy analyst Sarah Bianchi and senior Senate aide Jayme White as deputies in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the White House said Friday.

Bianchi, who served as an aide to Biden while he was Barack Obama’s vice president, is a senior managing director and head of U.S. public policy research at Evercore ISI. She previously worked for BlackRock Inc. and Airbnb Inc.

White, the chief trade adviser to Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, has worked on trade issues for two decades, starting in the House Ways and Means Committee, and has served in the Senate since 2009. He took on the chief trade adviser role for the Finance panel, now led by Oregon’s Wyden, in 2014.

Bianchi will oversee the agency’s China portfolio while White is set to handle Europe and Western Hemisphere issues, including the implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to people familiar with the nominations who asked for anonymity because the details aren’t public yet.

The pair will require Senate confirmation. Wyden, whose committee is responsible for processing the nominees, said in a statement that the administration has put forward “two top-notch deputies” and that he wants to see the nominations move forward as soon as possible.