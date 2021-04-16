Bank of NY Mellon Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bank of NY Mellon Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Bank of NY Mellon (NYSE:) reported on Friday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Bank of NY Mellon announced earnings per share of $1.15 on revenue of $3.92B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8737 on revenue of $3.84B.

Bank of NY Mellon shares are up 13.12% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.28% from its 52 week high of $49.13 set on April 12. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.03% from the start of the year.

Bank of NY Mellon follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Bank of NY Mellon’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.38 on revenue of $69.03B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar