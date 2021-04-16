Bank of America CEO Moynihan says supports ‘a well-focused infrastructure plan’: CNN interview By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Bank of America Corp (NYSE:) Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan on Friday said in a CNN interview that the U.S. needs to keep investing in infrastructure, adding that a “well-focused infrastructure plan would be a good thing” for the country.

Asked if a corporate tax rate of 28 percent would hamper the U.S. economy, Moynihan said that would depend on the details of a new tax law.

(This story corrects “well-structured” to “well-focused” in Moynihan quote, headline)

