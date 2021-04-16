Bad Bunny Leads 2021 Latin AMAs With Five Prizes

Facebook

The ‘YHLQMDLG’ star dominates the winners list of the Latin American Music Awards with five gongs including the coveted Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

AceShowbiz –

Bad Bunny was the big winner at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night (15Apr21), picking up five trophies, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “YHLQMDLG“.

He was also named Favorite Male Artist while Karol G and Nicki Minaj took home three awards apiece for their collaboration “Tusa”. There were also wins for Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and a double for Shakira.

The Florida-based ceremony featured show-stopping performances from Camilo and Los Dos Carnales and Ozuna, who also accepted the Extraordinary Evolution Award.

The full list of winners is: