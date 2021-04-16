Home Business Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.07% By...

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.07% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.07%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.07% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Monadelphous Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.93% or 0.64 points to trade at 11.43 at the close. Meanwhile, Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:) added 4.64% or 0.080 points to end at 1.805 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.58% or 0.41 points to 9.36 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.94% or 0.420 points to trade at 4.280 at the close. Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.29% or 2.39 points to end at 42.79 and Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.49% or 0.070 points to 1.490.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 768 to 565 and 414 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.36% to 11.088.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.21% or 3.75 to $1763.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.32% or 0.20 to hit $63.66 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.36% or 0.24 to trade at $67.18 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.13% to 0.7740, while AUD/JPY rose 0.06% to 84.32.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 91.703.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©