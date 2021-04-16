Australia reports first death from blood clots ‘likely’ linked to AstraZeneca vaccine By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Oxford/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp



SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Friday reported its first death from blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) COVID-19 vaccine after the country’s regulator said a 48-year-old woman’s fatality was “likely” linked to the shot.

Australia’s Vaccine Safety Investigation Group (VSIG), which held a late meetig on Friday, concluded the New South Wales woman’s death was likely linked to the vaccination, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said in a statement.

“In the absence of an alternative cause for the clinical syndrome, VSIG believed that a causative link to vaccination should be assumed at this time,” the TGA said.

This was the third instance of the rare blood clots linked to the vaccine in Australia with the other two patients recovering well, the TGA added.

The 48-year-old woman died four days after receiving the vaccination.

The TGA said her case had been complicated by underlying medical conditions, including diabetes, “as well as some atypical features.”