Amelia Hamlin Spotted With Bruised Lips in Miami

Instagram

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, who was vacationing with boyfriend Scott Disick earlier in April, is caught on camera with her swollen lip outline.

AceShowbiz –

Amelia Hamlin has shocked many with her strange look. More than two weeks after being spotted vacationing with boyfriend Scott Disick in Miami, the teen model was caught on camera with bruises on her lips while out and about in the city.

On Wednesday, April 14, the 19-year-old beauty was seen taking a stroll with her beau and his daughter Penelope. Some pictures obtained by Daily Mail displayed her having a swollen lip outline. However, it remains unclear what caused the swelling and the discoloration on her bottom lip.

Bruised lips aside, Amelia has been enjoying her trip with Scott since earlier this month. On April 4, they were photographed walking hand-in-hand along a beach. For the outing, she could be seen rocking a pink bikini and white skirt. Her man, on the other hand, donned a striped shirt, matching trunks and a black bucket hat. The two of them completed their looks with dark sunglasses.

Sharing the snap of Amelia and Scott was her mother Lisa Rinna on her Instagram Story. Alongside the April 6 post, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star jokingly wrote, “Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” referring to the reality star’s bucket hat in the snap.

Lisa reportedly has approved Amelia’s romance with Scott. The lovebirds then made their relationship Instagram official in mid-February. At the time, the “Flip It Like Disick” star put out one picture of them with a caption that read, “why so serious.” He then followed it up with a livelier post and penned, “just kiddin.”

The pair sparked romance rumors in October 2020. At that time, they were seen attending Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party together. Before being an item, the father of three dated Sofia Richie for around three years. The former couple, however, parted ways in August 2020.