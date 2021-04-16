Alison Brie Defends Co-Star Carey Mulligan Following ‘Inappropriate’ Review

WENN/FayesVision

‘It kind of blows my mind that in this day and age that people would think that’s an okay thing to critique in an artistic space,’ the ‘GLOW’ alum says of the Variety review on Mulligan’s performance on ‘Promising Young Woman’.

Alison Brie will not stay still when she sees her co-star getting bad reviews on her appearance in movies. In a new interview with Insider, the “GLOW” alum jumped to co-star Carey Mulligan‘s defense as she addressed a controversial review on her performance on “Promising Young Woman” from Variety journalist Dennis Harvey.

“It was pretty egregious,” Brie told Insider of the review. “I felt really proud of Cary for speaking up about it because that idea is terrifying. To criticize the critics who are going to continue to critique your work for the rest of your career is a daunting idea.”

Brie went on to say, “There are so many things to comment on that feels like fair game, but appearance? It kind of blows my mind that in this day and age that people would think that’s an okay thing to critique in an artistic space…It feels inappropriate.”

In the said review, Harvey dubbed Mulligan “a fine actress” who “seems a bit of an odd choice as this admittedly many-layered apparent femme fatale.” He went on to pen, “Margot Robbie is a producer here, and one can (perhaps too easily) imagine the role might once have been intended for her. Whereas with this star, Cassie wears her pickup-bait gear like bad drag; even her long blonde hair seems a put-on.”

In response to the review, Mulligan shared with The New York Times, “I read the Variety review, because I’m a weak person…and I took issue with it. It felt like it was basically saying that I wasn’t hot enough to pull off this kind of ruse.”

Variety later issued an apology to Mulligan for the “insensitive language and insinuation” in the review. The magazine also admitted that the article “minimized” Mulligan’s “daring performance.”

Meanwhile, Harvey has denied allegations of misogyny. Speaking with The Guardian in January, the journalist claimed that he was “appalled to be tarred as misogynist.” He also went on to say that he “did not say or even mean to imply Mulligan is ‘not hot enough’ for the role.”

“I’m a 60-year-old gay man,” he argued, “I don’t actually go around dwelling on the comparative hotnesses of young actresses, let alone writing about that.” He continued, “While Carey Mulligan is certainly entitled to interpret the review however she likes, her projection of it suggesting she’s ‘not hot enough’ is, to me, just bizarre. I’m sorry she feels that way. But I’m also sorry that’s a conclusion she would jump to, because it’s quite a leap.”