A Week of Discouraging, Frightening and Frustrating Pandemic Developments

Emergency rooms in many parts of the country, particularly Ontario, are reaching their breaking points, as are intensive care units. In a bid to ease some of the strain, children’s hospitals in both Ottawa and Toronto opened their I.C.U. beds to adults.

The numbers are terrible. By Friday, Canada’s seven-day average of new daily cases was 8,600; hospitalizations were up by 22 percent; I.C.U. admissions rose by 34 percent; and each day, 41 people died from Covid-19, a 38 percent increase from the previous week.

Many factors are behind the increasing numbers. Among them is the arrival of more infectious variants of the virus. An outbreak of P.1, the variant first found in Brazil, spread from Whistler throughout British Columbia and then into Alberta. Manitoba discovered its first case of the variant this week. In Ontario, the B.1.1.7 variant that initially appeared in Britain is the worry; the province may be facing a devastating 10,000 daily new cases, according to a projection released on Friday.

But behavior also plays a role. Numbers may be up in Atlantic Canada, but because the region has maintained the tightest pandemic restrictions in the country, it is now escaping the level of outbreak seen in Ontario and elsewhere.

After an Ontario scientific advisory council presented its grim forecast on Friday, the province’s premier, Doug Ford, said he was closing the borders with Manitoba and Quebec, shuttering playgrounds, golf courses, basketball courts and other outdoor sports facilities, with a variety of other measures. The police have also been empowered to stop and question people to determine whether their trips outside home are essential.