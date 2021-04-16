You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat their server at a restaurant.
If there’s one thing TikTok seems to love, it’s when people who work customer service jobs share their wildest celebrity encounters. Servers, flight attendants, baristas, and more have all gone viral on the app for revealing which stars were nice to them — and which were rude.
Some of their stories are funny, some are horrifying, and some are just plain weird. Here are 17 celebrities who’ve been called out on TikTok, and what was said about them:
Kim Kardashian: Allegedly went into an airplane bathroom barefoot, according to a flight attendant on TikTok.
Cameron Dallas: Allegedly played the “Do you know who I am?” card to get into a restaurant after they’d closed, according to that same host.
Kendall Jenner: Allegedly assigns someone else to speak for her at restaurants, according to @juliacarolann.
Keanu Reeves: Allegedly ordered a dozen oysters just for himself like a boss, according to a Los Angeles server.
Dakota Johnson: Allegedly forgot her passport at home and caused a flight delay, according to an airport employee.
Nicki Minaj: Allegedly did not want to get off an airplane until the flight attendants got off first, according to that same employee.
Orlando Bloom: Allegedly tried to use an employees-only staircase at an Apple Store, according to an Apple Store employee.
Jason Derulo: Allegedly does not know the lyrics to Christmas carols and had to write them on his arm, according to a Disneyland employee.
Hillary Clinton: Allegedly was drinking tequila sodas after she lost the election, according to a NYC server.
Mariah Carey: Allegedly wore very impractical footwear to Disneyland but was still very nice, according to a former employee of the park.
Naomi Campbell: Allegedly is very concerned with germs on airplanes, according to a flight attendant.
Amber Rose: Allegedly orders her Starbucks beverages under the pseudonym “Slut,” according to a former barista.
