You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat their server at a restaurant.

If there’s one thing TikTok seems to love, it’s when people who work customer service jobs share their wildest celebrity encounters. Servers, flight attendants, baristas, and more have all gone viral on the app for revealing which stars were nice to them — and which were rude.

Some of their stories are funny, some are horrifying, and some are just plain weird. Here are 17 celebrities who’ve been called out on TikTok, and what was said about them:

1.

Kim Kardashian: Allegedly went into an airplane bathroom barefoot, according to a flight attendant on TikTok.


@katkamalani / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

“We were flying from LA to New York. It was a red-eye,” TikTok user @katkamalani said. “She was seriously so sweet…but she did go to a lavatory with no shoes on.”

2.

Kylie Jenner: Allegedly tipped $20 on a $500 bill, according to a New York City host.


@juliacarolann / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

“She was fine, but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill,” @juliacarolann claimed on TikTok. “Do with that information what you will.”

3.

Cameron Dallas: Allegedly played the “Do you know who I am?” card to get into a restaurant after they’d closed, according to that same host.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

“I kind of had a bad experience with him,” @juliacarolann claimed. “Him and his friends called after we were closed and insisted on a table, and kind of pulled a ‘Do you know who I am?’ moment.”

4.

Kendall Jenner: Allegedly assigns someone else to speak for her at restaurants, according to @juliacarolann.


@juliacarolann / Gotham / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

“This is another one where unfortunately I did not have the best experience with them,” @juliacarolann revealed. “She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold toward staff. She also usually has someone else speak for her, and doesn’t speak directly to staff.”

5.

Keanu Reeves: Allegedly ordered a dozen oysters just for himself like a boss, according to a Los Angeles server.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

“He came in for a lunch with a bunch of industry stiffs. Orders a dozen oysters for himself like it’s a casual thing to do,” user @theanniebond said. “He was so polite, so humble, paid for the whole bill. Tipped super well.”

6.

Dakota Johnson: Allegedly forgot her passport at home and caused a flight delay, according to an airport employee.


@_sincindy / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

“Okay, so, Dakota. Literally a 9/10. And the only reason it’s a 9/10 is because she forgot her passport, all the way in LA in the middle of traffic hour,” @_sincindy said. “So we had to delay the flight, and she still didn’t make it back. But I made fun of her the next time she flew out — she laughed and was super polite.”

7.

Nicki Minaj: Allegedly did not want to get off an airplane until the flight attendants got off first, according to that same employee.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I know some people are gonna come for me for this one, but 2/10,” @_sincindy said of her experience with Nicki Minaj. “Wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everyone else got off, which she can’t do because the flight attendants need to get off…I was a fan before I met her. After…yeah, no.”

8.

Jessica Alba: Allegedly rubbed hummus on her dress, according to a wardrobe stylist on TikTok.


@tambam81 / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

“I had several friends of mine work on set with her, for a show. ‘She’s not nice’ is a phrase that we can use.” @tambam81 claimed. “She loves to rub hummus on her dress. Playing mind games on you.”

9.

Orlando Bloom: Allegedly tried to use an employees-only staircase at an Apple Store, according to an Apple Store employee.


@emmatainment / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

“This guy came in with a motorcycle helmet, went all the way to the back, went to the staircase, which people aren’t allowed to go back there unless you’re an employee,” @emmatainment said. “And I went back there, and I said, ‘Do you need help with anything?’ and he took off his helmet and it was Orlando Bloom.”

10.

Jason Derulo: Allegedly does not know the lyrics to Christmas carols and had to write them on his arm, according to a Disneyland employee.


Getty Images

“Jason Derulo does not know lyrics to Christmas songs and he had to write the lyrics on his hand,” @coliepolieolie21 said. “It was kind of embarrassing.”


@ricasmalz / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

“He was rude to me when I asked if he still wanted to eat his artichoke,” @ricasmalz claimed. “Whatever, bro.”

12.

Hillary Clinton: Allegedly was drinking tequila sodas after she lost the election, according to a NYC server.


@lauramesrob / Associated Press / Via tiktok.com

“It was post-election Hillary. She had been through it. So I was thinking maybe she’d want red wine, something relaxing…Hillary Clinton was drinking tequila sodas,” @lauramesrob recalled with amusement.

13.

Glenn Close: Allegedly let her dog Pip run around a restaurant, according to that same server.


@lauramesrob / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

“With Glenn Close always came Pip,” @lauramesrob revealed. “And Pip was running the show. Pip had full rein to run around the restaurant as much as he wanted. Not the most fun, but the dog was pretty funny, and it was overall okay.”

14.

Mariah Carey: Allegedly wore very impractical footwear to Disneyland but was still very nice, according to a former employee of the park.


@dopeitsalex / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

“Honestly, 10/10. She was walking the park with stilettos this big. Heels, whatever you wanna call it. She was always smiling, and super nice,” @dopeitsalex said.

15.

Naomi Campbell: Allegedly is very concerned with germs on airplanes, according to a flight attendant.


@Trampton69 / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

@Tramptom69 had some mixed things to say about Naomi Campbell, but he did call her a “hygienic queen,” claiming that she sits on napkins whenever she flies to avoid touching the seat: “So, plus points for that.”

16.

Amber Rose: Allegedly orders her Starbucks beverages under the pseudonym “Slut,” according to a former barista.


@dtoneee / Getty Images / Via tiktok.com

“She was so nice, too. She even asked us to put ‘Slut’ on the cup, and then my manager was right there, and he was like, ‘We can’t do that.’ And I was like, ‘Shut up! Do you know who she is?’ I got you, girl. ‘Slut’ it is,” @dtoneee said.

(In case you didn’t know, Amber Rose is all about reclaiming the word “slut,” and has hosted an annual “SlutWalk” in the past to raise awareness about how slut-shaming leads to victim blaming.)

17.

Jonah Hill: Allegedly was awkward at a door, according to a former restaurant employee.


@lucybrownandrews / Via tiktok.com

“Now this one was confusing,” @lucybrownandrews revealed. “When I met him, he was standing in the doorway, holding the door open, going, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.’ It was either he was trying to get attention, or he was just trying to say thank you. Actually couldn’t figure it out. Weird interaction.”

Have you ever had a wild celebrity encounter? Sound off in the comments, please.

