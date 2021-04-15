Zcash (ZEC), Horizen (ZEN) and Hedget (HGET) soar as altcoins lift off By Cointelegraph

Three of Cathie Wood’s ARK exchange-traded funds bought nearly $246 million worth of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares on its listing day. Another fund, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) also purchased COIN stock. These purchases show that ETFs are eager to buy into the crypto growth story.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360

However, Blackrock (NYSE:) CEO Larry Fink has a different point of view. Fink said that institutional investors were fascinated by crypto but that did not translate into demand from institutions worldwide.