Zayn Malik and Ingrid Michaelson Capture Bright Side of Pandemic in ‘To Begin Again’ Music Video

The song itself, which they co-wrote with Sarah Aarons, talks about holding on to the past while finding hope of rebirth in the promise brought by COVID-19 vaccine.

Zayn Malik and Ingrid Michaelson have released the visuals for their collaboration “To Begin Again”. After previously teased in an approximately 1-one-minute snippet, the music was debuted in full on Wednesday, April 14.

The video, which was directed by Marykate Schneider, captures the bright side of pandemic as it shows people doing various activities despite the restrictions placed as safety measure. Several guys are seen exercising with their masks on, while musicians are playing on the street.

A boy is happily playing in a park with his father, while owners of clothes and hat shops still run their business with their masks on. There’s also a dancer, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, who cheerfully performs to entertain passersby. In a heartwarming moment, Ayla is seen sharing an embrace with a man who holds a “free hug” sign.

Zayn and Ingrid themselves make sporadic appearances in the video, with the former being seen working in the studio and running on the street while wearing a hoodie. As for the “Girls Chase Boys” songstress, she is mostly filmed when she’s playing her piano at home, looking comfortable in her sweatshirt and matching pants.

In the song, Zayn and Ingrid sing about holding on to the past while finding hope of rebirth in the promise brought by COVID-19 vaccine. “When the world was ending/ I’d hold you in my arms/ And we talked about the places we’d never been/ When the world was ending/ We’d hold on to the past/ Because it’s all we thought that we would ever see,” Ingrid sings over gentle, muted piano.

She then switches into a more hopeful mindset as she continues, “But then the sun came right back/ And the birds sang as if nothing had happened/ And, it’s alright/ It’s OK/ We will get/ Another day/ To begin again, to begin again, to begin again.”

Zayn’s verse finds him feeling equally eager to find hope in the dawn. “When the world was ending/ We looked up at the sky/ And we talked about the last song that we’d play/ So far from comprehending/ They’d lift us to the stars/ Never seen each other from so far away,” he croons. “But then the sun came right back/ And the kids played as if nothing had happened/ And, it’s alright/ It’s OK/ We will get another day/ To begin again, to begin again, to begin again.”

In a March interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ingrid said she hopes the song will give people a “collective sigh” of relief. “The collective sigh of relief resonated with me in such a way that I had to get it out musically,” she recalled writing the song after Joe Biden won the presidential election. “The song is a song of hope and of release. Of beginning again,” she added, gushing that Zayn’s voice “was the perfect fit.”