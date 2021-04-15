Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Vaccine troubles undermine a global effort

Safety scares over the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have jeopardized campaigns to inoculate the world, undercutting faith in two shots with the potential to be global workhorses and threatening to prolong the coronavirus pandemic in poor countries.

In Malawi, people are asking doctors how to flush the AstraZeneca vaccine from their bodies. In South Africa, Johnson & Johnson doses have been paused, a repeat blow after the country dropped the AstraZeneca shot. Two million AstraZeneca doses languish in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where no one has been vaccinated.

In countries where colonialism and unethical medical practices left a legacy of mistrust, health officials worry about an explosion of antivaccine fervor if a perception takes hold that rich countries — where officials fear the two shots could be linked, in very rare cases, to blood-clotting problems — are dumping second-rate vaccines on poorer ones.

Alternatives: The E.U. announced yesterday that it was putting trust and money into the Pfizer-BioNTech shot to salvage its vaccination rollout. But much of the world has no such backup plan. The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are cheaper and easier to store than others, which has made them mainstays of the plans for global inoculations.