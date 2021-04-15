Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

The U.S. imposes stiff sanctions on Russia

The Biden administration yesterday announced new sanctions on Russia over the hacking and election interference by its government. The measures aim to choke off lending to the Russian government as part of a broad effort to give more teeth to financial sanctions — though in the past, penalties have failed to deter Russian activity.

American banks are now banned from purchasing newly issued Russian government debt, threatening Russia’s access to international finance. The moves are an effort to exploit Russia’s weak economy to pressure Moscow to relent in its campaign to disrupt American political life and menace Ukraine.

Separately, the C.I.A. has concluded that Russia covertly offered payments to militants to encourage killings of American and coalition troops in Afghanistan. The Biden administration stopped short of inflicting sanctions on any Russian officials over the suspected bounties.

Russian response: The Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman said a response would be “inevitable” but did not immediately disclose what it would entail.